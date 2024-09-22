Police probe death of man found hanging from tree in Kiambu

Police in Kiambu are investigating circumstances surrounding the brutal death of an unidentified man whose body was found hanging from a tree in Kangoya Village.

The man’s hands were tied with a rope with police indicating that he may have been killed elsewhere and dumped at the scene.

The incidents has raised questions among residents about how the middle-aged man could have hanged himself with his hands tied.

Many believe it is unlikely he could have climbed the tree and committed suicide in the state.

Local residents have expressed growing concern over rising insecurity in the area, citing frequent incidents in Ndumberi Cemetery, Turitu, Kanunga, Ndumberi Town, and Ngegu.

They are now calling on local leaders, including area MP Waithaka Machua, to take swift action to improve security.

Riara Parish Catholic Priest, Fr. Stephen Gitau, also voiced his concern, urging leaders to install security lights along streets and in the village to enhance safety.

County Police Commander Michael Muchiri confirmed that investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the killing.