Police probe fire incident at Elite School in Murang’a

Police in Murang’a County have launched investigations into Tuesday’s evening’s fire at Elite School that reduced three dormitories to ashes.

According to the school Principal Eliud Mwaniki, the fire broke out at 8pm while the 341 students were in their classes. No one was injured during the incident.

Murang’a County Police Commandant Josphat Kinyua says that the fire left over half of the student population with no place to sleep calling on the school management to take urgent measures in finding an alternative accommodation

The school principal says some of the students will have to sleep in classes awaiting the school’s directive.

The latest incident coming just two days after another dormitory at the Uriri High School in Migori County was razed after students were allegedly denied a chance to watch the AFCON tournament between Kenya and Algeria.

According to the school principal, Nicholas Hongo, an alarm was raised by the school watchman that the dormitory had been set ablaze before the neighbouring community and students themselves came in to contain the situation.

Parents are lamenting about the increased cases of indiscipline at the institution accusing the school’s management of irregular admissions.

The fire came barely three weeks after another dormitory was razed within the school when the students were reportedly barred from interacting with visiting girls at the school.

The visiting girls are said to be part of a group of girl guides and scouts who were camping at the school’s playground.