Police probe murder of man killed in alleged illicit love affair

Police officers led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched an investigation into the suspected murder of a 40 year old man in Mount Elgon.

Alex Kayecha was found in his house lying in a pool of blood on Monday, September 11.

He was rushed to Mt. Elgon Sub- County Hospital where he was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), the deceased succumbed to his wounds after he was allegedly stubbed by one Silas Menon Kinjo on suspicion that he was having a love affair with his wife.

The suspect has been arrested and is in police custody.

Police also recovered a kitchen knife and a blood-stained bed sheet from the scene of crime.

The body of the deceased is preserved at Dreamland Mission Mortuary awaiting autopsy.