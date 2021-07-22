Police pursue suspects in abduction, gang-raping of student in Kitui

Police in Kitui are pursuing a gang of four men in connection with the abduction and gang-raping of a 17-year-old form one student amid uproar over increased cases of gender based violence in the county.

The victim, who schools at Ndithini Secondary in Kitui Central, is receiving treatment at the Kitui County Referral Hospital following the brutal ordeal.

According to the victim, a man appeared from nowhere and ambushed her before dragging her into the darkness when she visited the toilet last Tuesday at around 10pm.

“He dragged me from our compound while gagged to a nearby spot were three other young men and a woman whom I recognized awaited.

“They then hauled me to a nearby ravine where they beat me up, raped me in turns and left me for dead,” she narrated painfully.

She noted that she lost consciousness during the ordeal and only came to six hours later.

Her mother Catherine Musyoka said they spent the entire night frantically searching for their missing daughter only to find her helpless and covered in blood in the ravine.

The aggrieved family, which hails from Miambani village, is demanding the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of the heinous act which has left their daughter physically and psychologically scarred.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Kitui Central Sub-County Police Commander Chrispinus Ogutu said two of the suspects had been arrested while a manhunt was on for the rest who are still at large.

Meanwhile, Kitui Executive for Gender, Sports and Culture Hellen Kitheka decried increased cases of rape and defilement in the county and called for forthwith prosecution of all sex offenders.