Police put bodaboda riders on notice over rogue behavior

The Inspector General(IG) of Police Hillary Mutyambai has put bodaboda riders on notice over what he termed as an emerging culture of impunity and lawlessness.

In a statement on Thursday, Mutyambai said recent incidents indicate that victims of accidents where bodaboda riders are involved have been assaulted and in some cases, their vehicles burnt.

The IG warned that the police will not tolerate the uncouth and uncivilized manner of addressing issues among the bodaboda riders.

“Bodaboda riders must adhere to all traffic regulations, all laws of public order and decency, failure to which they will be dealt with in accordance with the law, individually.” He warned

Mutyambai further directed the bodaboda operators and Kenyans at large to report accidents and incidents of insecurity to the nearest police station instead of taking the law into their own hands.

“All police officers have been directed to be on the lookout to take necessary lawful action against any bodaboda rider found to be taking the law into their own hands.” He stated

“The National Police Service will map out the hot spots where such incidents have or are likely to occur, and undertake a major operation to address the problem.” He stated

The IG however acknowledged the key role that the sector plays in the Kenyan economy calling for close partnership between the stakeholder and police in ensuring safety.

“The bodaboda sub-sector plays a big role in the Kenyan economy as a source of employment and livelihood for may people.The operators and riders must therefore closely partner with the police to make this important sector safe, secure and orderly.”

