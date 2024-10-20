Police raid counterfeit alcohol depot in Nyandarua

Police in Nyandarua County have seized a consignment of suspected counterfeit alcohol that was stored in a private house within Mwireri village, in Gikindi Location of Ol-Joro Orok Constituency.

The operation which was jointly supervised by Nyandarua County Police Commander Omar Arero and County Commissioner Abdilasaak Jaldesa following a tip off saw police raid and seize the second generation liquor in one of the rental houses .

Police sources told KNA that it is believed that the unscrupulous businessmen used the rental to refill bottles before it is sold to unsuspecting revelers in the neighbouring Nyahururu town and its environs.

They said that such drinks were being orchestrated by unscrupulous business people out to destroy the lives of unsuspecting people only to make money.

Mr. Jaldesa observed that security agencies managed to seize an assortment of items among them two rolls of KRA Stamps, stickers of Blue Ice and Spark drinks, 27 jerricans containing a substance believed to be ethanol, sieve, bottle tops, gunny bags, parking cartons among others.

The officers also seized a vehicle that is believed to be used to transport the liquor to the market.

The County Commissioner noted that the government was firm in the fight against manufacture, distribution and sale of such drinks and called on members of the public to be wary of business people operating alcoholic drinks within their vicinity.

He noted that security agencies were following leads that could lead to the arrest of the suspect behind the seized brew who managed to escape the police dragnet.

He said the seized alcoholic drinks are believed to be dangerous for human consumption since their packaging was questionable and had impurities inside.

He put on notice those behind the syndicate saying the government would pursue them to their hideouts and that such activities would not be allowed.

He also cautioned landlords to be wary of tenants whose activities were not clearly known saying the law will not spare them either for they could be conduit of such illegal activities.