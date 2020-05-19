Police raid home of missing Mombasa politician Salim Mohamed

The family of a Mombasa based politician has expressed fears over the life of one of its members after their home was allegedly raided by persons claiming to be police officers.

The armed men are said to have raided and ransacked the house of a Mombasa politician Salim Mohamed popularly known as ‘Tenge’ who was not in the house at the time of the raid.

Mombasa politician Salim Mohamed popularly known as ‘Tenge’ has gone missing.

His wife Hafsa Swaleh on Tuesday narrated how six police officers in search of her husband visited her house.

The family saying the whereabouts of Swaleh remains a mystery as his phone is not going through.

The family members saying the politician left the house on Monday morning saying he would be away distributing relief food to vulnerable families but have not heard from him since.

A human right activist Mathias Shipeta who visited the distraught family to express sympathy called on security agents to investigate the matter.