Police raid Malala’s Kakamega home to arrest him over assault claims

Detectives are on the trail of former Kakamega Senator Cleopas Malala who is wanted for 17 offences related to electoral malpractices.

The detective who broke into the former senator’s home in Kakamega said Malala had failed to honour summons.

The police officers arrived at Malala’s home in Milimani estate of Kakamega at around 1.30 pm in six vehicles but failed to access the entrance forcing them to break the padlocks of the gate leading to the house.

The raid attracted neighbours and family members who sought to know why the detectives were raiding the home.

The security team led by Peris Kimani said Malala is needed by the DCI following 17 cases that were reported during the electioneering period.

Among the cases, Malala allegedly assaulted another politician, Joseph Oyolo, during the campaigns for the county governor seat that was held on August 29.

She said Malala has failed to appear in the DCI offices despite being summoned several times and now wants Malala to present himself.

Meanwhile, an agitated Martha Malala, his mother, dared the DCI officers camping at the home to arrest her and further accused them of being used to frustrate the son.

She questioned why the DCI officers had raided the home yet her son had conceded defeat.

Mama Malala also argued that the officers harboured a sinister motive as they proceeded to break into the house despite being informed that the politician was not in the vicinity.

Malala’s legal team on the other hand said they were not aware of the orders to arrest the former Senator.

“We are still in consultation with the police to get clarity on his arrest. We have not been served with an arrest warrant and this indicates that it is a mere witch-hunt arising from the elections that have just been concluded,” said Grace Mburu, the legal representative.

She said they were not sure if Malala was in the house but expressed worries of the family members especially children should the officers resort to forceful entry into the premises.