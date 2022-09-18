Police raid unlicensed strip club operating in Kitengela

Police have arrested a bar manager operating a strip club without a license in Kitengela, Kajiado county.

The police also enforced an order by the alcohol and licensing board to have the entertainment joint closed.

According to the Alcohol and licensing board Chairman Johan Mararpash the entertainment joint is not licensed and the business was impacting negatively to society owing to its indecent activities.

Orgy scenes of revelers and spectators characterised this club in Kitengela before police got into action placing the club manager.

The police did the raid in the company of Kajiado County Liquor and alcohol licensing board chairman Jonah Mararpash following numerous complaints by the public

The owner of the said business, a controversial middle-aged lady, however, managed to escape police dragnet.

Kajiado County Liquor and alcohol licensing board chairman Jonah Marapash says more such action will take place across the county to rid off illegal businesses, especially those that encourage immorality in the society.