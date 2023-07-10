Police recover another illegal firearm in Tiaty

A multi-agency team has recovered another illegal firearm in the ongoing ‘Operation Maliza Uhalifu’ in North Rift.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), a G-3 rifle was recovered at Karau Village, following a successful operation.

“Today, the multi-agency security team conducting ‘Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift’ recorded another success, after recovering an illegal G-3 rifle at Karau Village, Makutano Location, Tiaty East Sub-County in Baringo County,” NPS said in a tweet.

Last Sunday the team recovered an illegal AK-47 rifle at Moruanze Village, Paka Location, Tiaty East Sub-County.

The police said they will not relent until normalcy returns in the troubled region.

“As a security organ, NPS remains committed to the multi-agency security operation, with the aim of ensuring that normalcy returns in the North Rift” NPS assured.