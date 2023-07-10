Home Local News Police recover another illegal firearm in Tiaty

Police recover another illegal firearm in Tiaty

A multi-agency team has recovered another illegal firearm in the ongoing ‘Operation Maliza Uhalifu’ in North Rift.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), a G-3 rifle was recovered at Karau Village, following a successful operation.

kiico

“Today, the multi-agency security team conducting ‘Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift’ recorded another success, after recovering an illegal G-3 rifle at Karau Village, Makutano Location, Tiaty East Sub-County in Baringo County,” NPS said in a tweet.

Last Sunday the team recovered an illegal AK-47 rifle at Moruanze Village, Paka Location, Tiaty East Sub-County.

The police said they will not relent until normalcy returns in the troubled region.

“As a security organ, NPS remains committed to the multi-agency security operation, with the aim of ensuring that normalcy returns in the North Rift” NPS assured.

Previous articleRuto to host visiting Iranian President at State House

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR