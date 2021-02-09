Police recover body parts of missing woman in pit latrine

Police have recovered the legs and arm of a woman who went missing last year and arrested two suspects in connection to the gruesome murder.

Sarah Nafula, a flower farm worker in Naivasha was reported missing on the 9th December.

The chopped body parts were retrieved inside a pit latrine in Industrial area estate after a three hour operation led by homicide detectives and the fire department from Gilgil.

Her family members reported her missing that led police to launch a search that led to the arrest of her boyfriend and an accomplice.

The two led them to an abandoned structure last week where the skull and torso were recovered before turning to a latrine in a residential plot where the couple lived.

According to Dickson Pallang’a an uncle to the victim, they could not bury the recovered body parts as this was against their tradition.

He said that they were still trying to come to terms with the murder of mother of two who had been cohabiting with the main suspect for over a year.

“We are yet to know the motive behind this murder and we hope police will assist us recover all the remaining body parts so that we can give her a decent burial,” he said.

Speaking at the scene, Pallang’a narrated how the boyfriend first lied that the deceased had left the country for Dubai before police unearthed the truth.

The deceased brother Samuel Itunga told how the boyfriend was first arrested when the missing-person report was made and later set free due to lack of evidence.

Later police in their investigations would establish that the deceased was last seen with the boyfriend before making the arrest.

“The police arrested the boyfriend who confessed to killing my elder sister and we have so far recovered the legs and one hand,” he said.

Speaking on phone, Gilgil OCPD John Onditi confirmed that they were holding two suspects in relation to the murder.

He said that they would continue with the recovery exercise in the latrine and subjecting the body parts to pathological tests.

“We have so far arraigned the two suspects in court where we sought 14 more days to finish our investigations and the only missing part is one hand,” he said.