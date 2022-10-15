Police recover G3 rifles stolen from slain officers in Turkana

A multi-agency security team currently operating in the North-Rift has recovered five G3 rifles stolen from police officers who were killed during a banditry attack in Turkana East.

According to the National Police Service (NPS), a series of security meetings aimed at curbing banditry in the region have been key in recovery of the rifles.

“In an effort to weed out armed bandits from parts of Baringo and Turkana Counties numerous multi-agency security meetings have been conducted which have been key in the recovery of five G3 rifles stolen from our slain officers during a banditry attack in Turkana East.” NPS stated

On Friday the security teams under the multi-agency security outfit conducted a security meeting aimed at enhancing collaboration with local administrators and community leaders in efforts to sustain the unrelenting war on stock theft and possession of illegal arms.

The Operation Commander Mr Joseph Limo applauded the security teams in Turkana South for successfully repulsing cattle rustling and recovering a rifle and rounds of ammunition.

Tiaty West, Deputy County Commissioner Jackton Orieny and his Tiaty East counterpart Josiah Ondongo vowed to work together with the multi-agency securty team to end banditry attacks in the North Rift.