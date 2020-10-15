Police recover heroin and bhang at JKIA in sting operation

Detectives based at the Jommo Kenyatta international airport have nabbed a consignment of drugs destined for Cambodia and France.

Detectives drawn from the Anti-narcotics unit confiscated the illegal consignment of heroin and bhang at a DHL warehouse that had originated from Juba and Entebbe.

Acting on intelligence information, the detectives conducted a search at a Cargo Shed in DHL Warehouse leading to the recovery of two suspicious consignments. The first consignment was described as clothes for personal use and on transit from Juba to Cambodia, while the second had a dress concealing the bhang enroute to France.

On opening the first consignment, three blouses each with 8 large buttons and three skirts each having 17 buttons were recovered. On dismantling the buttons, each was found to contain a powdery substance which upon testing turned to be heroin.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The search conducted at Cargo Shed in DHL Warehouse led to the recovery of two suspicious consignments, the first one described as clothes for personal use and on transit from Juba to Cambodia, while the second had a dress concealing the bhang enroute to France. pic.twitter.com/nX0KVTO98S — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 14, 2020

Both consignments have been seized by detectives as investigations to establish the owners and their intricate web of illicit drug trade continue.

The Anti-narcotics police unit is a section of the Criminal Investigations Department charged with the responsibility of enforcing the Narcotics and psychotropic substances Control Act No. 4 of 1994. It was established in 1983 to specifically deal with illicit drug trafficking.

Meanwhile, police are calling on those who have lost phones, laptops and cameras in the recent past to visit the Nairobi Regional Police Headquarters and identify their property. This after police conducted a security operation within the city and recovered 169 mobile phones and over 25 laptops and desktop computers believed to have been stolen.

The operation followed several complaints from the public over increased cases of robberies targeting electronic equipment. Proof of ownership will be required before the gadget is released to its owner.