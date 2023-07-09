Home County News Police recover illegal AK-47 rifle in Tiaty

Police recover illegal AK-47 rifle in Tiaty

The recovery comes after a multi-agency security team conducted a successful intelligence led operation

Police on Saturday recovered one illegal AK-47 rifle in Tiaty East Sub-County, Baringo County.

The recovery comes after a multi-agency security team conducted a successful intelligence led operation, and recovered one illegal AK-47 rifle at Moruanze Village, Paka Location.

kiico

The National Police Service (NPS) lauded the local peace elders, leaders and the public at large for their continued support in the ongoing operation to curb banditry.

“We laud the local peace elders, leaders and the public at large for their continued support which has so far led to the recovery of several firearms in the ongoing Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift,” said NPS.

Previous articleKenya, Uganda officials hold meeting over harassment of fishermen
Next articleKNUT opposes move to demote non-graduate primary school heads

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR