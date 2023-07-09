Police recover illegal AK-47 rifle in Tiaty

Police on Saturday recovered one illegal AK-47 rifle in Tiaty East Sub-County, Baringo County.

The recovery comes after a multi-agency security team conducted a successful intelligence led operation, and recovered one illegal AK-47 rifle at Moruanze Village, Paka Location.

The National Police Service (NPS) lauded the local peace elders, leaders and the public at large for their continued support in the ongoing operation to curb banditry.

“We laud the local peace elders, leaders and the public at large for their continued support which has so far led to the recovery of several firearms in the ongoing Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift,” said NPS.