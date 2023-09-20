Police recover illicit brew in Juja

Police in Kiambu County have recovered illicit liquor during a raid at an illegal distillery in Juja.

The consignment, valued at over one million shillings, was recovered following intelligence information.

According to Kiambu County Police Commander Perminus Kioi, the consignment was nabbed after police officers acted on a tip from the members of the public.

Confirming the incident, the County Commander said they recovered drums of 250 litres of Ethanol in a compound at Thome Estate used as a distillery for the same second generation drinks. KRA and KEBS Stickers were also recovered during the operation.

Alex Mureithi, the chairman of the area residents association, said the brewer had rented the premises two weeks ago, and residents were unaware of what was happening. He said government agencies should control what is being sold to the public for consumption, as some of the products may be harmful.

A local pastor, Kinyanjui Njenga urged the Government to control licensing and ensure genuine drinks are not counterfeited and sold to unsuspecting consumers. Kinyanjui further lauded Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s effeorts in the fight against illicit brews, saying operations on the sources of the brews will eradicate the menace.