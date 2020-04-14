Police recover phones worth Ksh120m stolen while on transit

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have recovered over 120 million shillings worth of mobile phones at Muimara Estate in Imara Daima.

On their twitter page, the DCI says the phones were stolen on Friday last week while on transit from African Cargo at JKIA to Rolling Cargo Ltd warehouse in Eastleigh.

The sleuths drawn from Nairobi Area and Buruburu arrested four suspects namely; 49 years old Mwangangi Kyalo, 39 years old Jacob Waithaka, 45 years old Patrick Irungu and 35 years old Newton Mwenda who led them to House Number 001 in Court 70 in Imara Daima where 629 cartons containing the phones were recovered.

Efforts to recover the rest of the 121 cartons are underway.

The phones were being ferried in an Isuzu FRR lorry Reg. No. KBZ 628X which is said to have been diverted to unknown destinations within Embakasi and offloaded and the vehicle found dumped at Masai road Kiangombe area.

The DCI has asked the lorry driver Daniel Kivuti Mbuli who is still at large to surrender himself at any police station near him.