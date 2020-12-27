Police recover pistol in Kibra, two suspects escape

Written By: Claire Wanja

Detectives from the Directorate Criminal investigations (DCI) are pursuing two suspected robbery with violence suspects who robbed a phone from a lady victim at Nairobi’s Kibera area Saturday night.

The DCI says the detectives on patrol responded to a distress call from the victim following a confrontation with the perpetrators.

On its Twitter handle, the DCI said the screams of the lady victim who lost her smart phone to the two accosting men attracted the officers, but the two suspects narrowly escaped into the slums after a hot pursuit.

The DCI added that the armed suspect dropped the revolver pistol in the process, which has been secured for analysis by DCI ballistic experts.

Meanwhile, DCI has encouraged members of the public to continue interacting with the DCI by sharing information that could help curb crimes.

The DCI categorically encouraged the youth to use the interactive platform to report crimes happening within their communities for action.

The DCI said that so far it has received a lot of information which the detectives are working on, to ensure that public safety and security is guaranteed.

” So far we have received a lot of information which our officers are working on, to ensure that your safety and security is guaranteed. Should you have any information that requires our action, please dial 0800722203. ”

