Police rescue 19-year-old man nailed to a tree

Police at Kilingili Police station in Vihiga County have launched a manhunt for a man believed to have nailed a 19 years old man to a tree on suspicion that he had stolen his radio.

According to a police report, the suspect Elvis Irime who is on the run, suspected that the 19 years old Collins Sambaya had stollen his radio and went ahead and nailed him to a tree.

Police drawn from Lunyerere Police Post were alerted by the North Izava location chief Evans Endesha and on rushing to the scene at Chamasilili village, found Sambaya in agony and nailed to a tree. The police rescued the victim and rushed him to Mbale County Referral Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

And in Kericho County a police officer attached to the Northern Corridor Transport Patrol Unit is nursing serious injuries after his girlfriend, Lillian Cherono attacked and stubbed him several times on the right side of his chest.

The officer Nathan Naibei is said to have differed with his girlfriend and left for Kericho town oblivious that his girlfriend had followed him. Once she caught up with him, she stabbed him several times before he was rescued and rushed to Kericho County and Referral Hospital where he is receiving treatment. The suspect was arrested and is in police custody while the assault weapon has been preserved as an exhibit.