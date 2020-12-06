Police rescue abducted minors, arrest one suspect

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have rescued two minors abducted in Nairobi on December 5 and arrested one suspect at Busia border.

The children aged eight and four years had been left under the custody of their house girl and now suspect; 32-year-old Scovia Namataka.

Coordinated efforts between Buruburu’s detectives and their counterparts at Busia border led to the interception of the suspect with the minors in a bus which was headed to Kampala, Uganda.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the offence was committed while the children’s parents had travelled to Meru to attend a kin’s burial.

The suspect is in lawful custody awaiting arraignment.