Police rescue abducted minors, arrest one suspect

Written By: Claire Wanja
16

The suspect was intercepted at the Busia border with the minors in a bus which was headed to Kampala, Uganda

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have rescued two minors abducted in Nairobi on December 5 and arrested one suspect at Busia border.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The children aged eight and four years had been left under the custody of their house girl and now suspect; 32-year-old Scovia Namataka.

Also Read  Limited options for Sonko as Senate receive Nairobi County assembly resolutions

Coordinated efforts between Buruburu’s detectives and their counterparts at Busia border led to the interception of the suspect with the minors in a bus which was headed to Kampala, Uganda.

Also Read  Several injured as rival groups clash over fishing rights in Lake Naivasha

Preliminary investigations revealed that the offence was committed while the children’s parents had travelled to Meru to attend a kin’s burial.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The suspect is in lawful custody awaiting arraignment.

Also Read  Atwoli wants those accused of looting at NHIF prosecuted
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Claire Wanja

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR