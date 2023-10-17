Police rescue kidnap victim in Maua, arrest one suspect

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested a key suspect linked to the abduction of a woman along Likoni Road in Nairobi.

The arrest of Abdullahi Mohamed Guled follows an intense search by the detectives after a missing person report was made at Industrial area police station by a taxi driver on October 12, 2023.

The Victim, Shakara Adan Hassan was heading to JKIA from Eastleigh when the taxi she was travelling in was stopped by a driver of another vehicle that was trailing them and upon stopping, two occupants from the said vehicle while posing as police officers ordered Shakara to board their vehicle and head to Shauri Moyo police station for interrogation leaving the taxi driver at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the said individuals were not police officers and the victim had not been booked at any police station within Nairobi region.

Further investigations led a team of DCI detectives from DCI Nairobi regional headquarters; DCI Makadara, DCI Imenti North and DCI Igembe Central to Maua town where they managed to arrest the key suspect.

Upon intense interrogation, the suspect led the detectives to an abandoned residential house at Kachiongo within the outskirts of Maua town where the victim was rescued and a motor vehicle suspected to have been used during the abduction recovered.

The Victim was taken to hospital for medical checks while efforts to trace the other suspects are ongoing.