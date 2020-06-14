Police reservist, two al-shabaab militants killed in Mandera foiled attack

Security has been beefed up in Warankalla area in Mandera County after a police reservist and two Al Shabaab militants were killed during a fierce exchange of fire in a foiled attack Sunday morning.

During the incident the militants who wanted to destroy a Safaricom mast in the area were seriously injured after being repulsed by Kenya National Police Reservists deployed in the area.

Two of the Al-shabaab militants were killed instantly during the shoot out and several others escaped after sustaining serious injuries.

In retaliation the militants abducted a police reservist whose body was later discovered a few kilometers away. A young boy was injured during the incident.

Mandera Police Commander Jeremiah Kosiom said investigations are underway to establish the identity of the deceased members of the insurgent group.

The incident happens hours after an unknown number of Shabaab militants raided a village in Fino area and defiled two girls aged 14 and 15.

Area leaders and the Human Rights activists in Mandera county are calling on the government to beef up security in the area following numerous attacks targeting innocent members of the public.

Meanwhile, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have made another recovery of shoes worth over 9.8 million shillings that had been stolen from Bata outlets in Nairobi.

The DCI, in a statement issued Sunday, said the shoes fraudulently obtained through fake gift vouchers were found at a Hotel in Keroka, Nyamira County.

Last week it emerged that Bata Shoe Company had lost goods worth 20 million shillings through fake gift vouchers that were presented to several Bata shops within Nairobi.

Two suspects were arrested last Sunday in connection with the theft and shoes worth 7 million shillings recovered.

The footwear was found in a shop belonging to one of the suspects in Keroka, Nyamira.