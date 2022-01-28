Police say security enhanced after French, Germany Terror Attack Alert

Security operations have been ramped up to halt any planned terror attack in the country.

Police Spokesperson, Bruno Shioso in a statement assured Kenyans of their safety saying the National Police Service(NPS) has fortified security systems in information sharing to ensure credibility after reports warning of a looming terror attack in Nairobi.

“The service has re-engineered her police units in line with modern day policing dynamics, challenges and emerging threats. Security operations that ensure that imminent attacks are forestalled proactively remain our priority,” he said

“We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities through our toll free numbers: 999, 911, 112, 0800722203,” he added

This comes after the French and German governments on Thursday warned its citizens residing in Kenya of an impending terror attack in Nairobi targeting areas frequented by foreigners including hotels and restaurants.