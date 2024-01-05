Police seize 32.5 tonnes of contraband milk powder along Eastern Bypass

Police have seized over 32.5 tonnes of contraband milk powder at a godown located along the Eastern Bypass in Nairobi.

In the sting operation conducted on Thursday, an unsuspecting known broker in Eastleigh directed an undercover hawkshaw to Kamakis area along Eastern Bypass, after he (officer) posed as a potential buyer.

On arrival, a truck loaded with an agreed 150 bags each weighing 25 kilograms arrived.

According to the DCI, the agreed price was Ksh16,500 per bag, translating to Ksh2,475,000 in the transaction.

The truck was under the escort of the consignment owner one Joseph Waweru who was driving a Toyota Prado Reg. No. KDN 573V and who is believed to be the main supplier to business people within Nairobi.

Other detectives who were stealthily following pounced on the two suspects (Joseph Waweru and Ali Noor) but the youthful truck driver beetled off like a terrified rat.

After interrogation, detectives managed to trace the godown of the main suspect (Joseph Waweru) which is located at Twin Industrial Park Godowns within Ruai area off Eastern Bypass.

Gaining access in the presence of the suspect, they recovered another 1150 bags each weighing 25Kg of milk powder (5brands) and 289 bags each weighing 25Kg of Maize corn starch.

Also, inside the godown was a truck Reg No. KDG 087Z with 17 empty drums suspected to be used to transport Ethanol.

The brands of the milk powder include 181 bags branded Fresh Dairy product of Brookside Uganda, 421 bags branded Gardo product of New Zealand, 485 bags of Non-Dairy Creamer product of China, 56 bags branded SAMA product of New Zealand, 6 bags branded Lato product of Uganda & 289 bags of maize corn starch product of India.

The suspects are in police custody as further investigations continue.