Police seize 480 litres of industrial ethanol in Juja

Police in Juja, Kiambu County have confiscated 480 litres of industrial ethanol and cartons of assorted second-generation alcohol being manufactured inside a three-bedroom house at Theta Village.

The alcoholic drinks were being distilled, packed, and reportedly sold to bars in surrounding areas.

According to Kiambu County Police Commander Michael Muchiri, authorities also discovered a roll of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stickers, believed to have been used to evade taxes and deceive consumers.

Muchiri further revealed that officers seized a vehicle loaded with empty bottles.

He noted that the manufacturing process was taking place in unhygienic conditions, with no adherence to distilling standards.

During the operation eight suspects, two women and six men, were arrested and are awaiting prosecution.

Residents who spoke to journalists said the activities at the house were unusual, with some suggesting that illicit alcohol transportation may have been happening at night, as there was little activity during the day.

Muchiri lauded locals for volunteering information that led to the impromptu crackdown saying that their actionable information protect the public from unscrupulous individuals endangering lives with harmful substances.

He also warned counterfeit alcohol manufacturers that police would not tolerate such illegal activities.