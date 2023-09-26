Police seize 749 rounds of ammunition as suspects flee

Police in West Pokot County have nabbed 749 AK47 rounds of ammunition at Marich road block along the Kitale- Lodwar highway after two suspects who were transporting it escaped after they were got unaware.

The suspects riding on a motorbike were heading towards the direction of Lodwar from Kitale at around 3AM Tuesday morning inside a sack.

West Pokot County Police commandant Peter Katam who confirmed the incident said that they have launched the manhunt for the suspects and firearm syndicate in the region.

He said that still, they are not aware if the weapons were destined for the West Pokot-Turkana or West Pokot,Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo borders.

The police boss said they will continue mobbing up arms in the area until they are sure that they are no more, saying the government’s intention is to see to it that cases of insecurity come to an end in the region.

He urged residents in the area not to have fear by reporting suspicious persons, adding that security has been beefed up.

Katam said that the nabbing of the ammunition was a breakthrough in the fight against banditry in the region.

He further appealed to those still in possession of illegal firearms to surrender them noting they are pursuing the criminals who vanished during the incident.