Police seize consignment of drugs en route to Mombasa

Police have recovered a consignment of drugs believed to be cannabis sativa, that was destined for the coastal city of Mombasa.

The recovery made Saturday night followed a chase pitting police officers against two occupants of a silver Toyota Premio that was ferrying the drugs.

“This is after the vehicle that was moving at a high speed was flagged down by police manning a roadblock at Kanga area, but its driver defied orders to stop prompting the chase,” police said.

However, the chase did not last for long as the vehicle veered off the road, hit a tree and landed in a ditch a few kilometers away.

The two occupants immediately disembarked from the car and fled into nearby thickets inside the Tsavo national park.

The car has since been towed to Mtito Andei police station as a manhunt for the two suspects continues.