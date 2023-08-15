Police seize donkey carcasses meant for sale to city residents

Police have recovered freshly slaughtered donkey carcasses that were being prepared for local consumption, at a thicket in Kiambu County.

The recovery followed a midnight raid at the scene of the slaughter in Kiahiti village in Gatune sub-location, where over 7 carcasses were found sprawled on the ground.

Earlier, the officers based at Nachu police post had gathered intelligence on the impending slaughter and arrived at the scene on time as the unscrupulous meat vendors slaughtered the beasts of burden, whose meat finds its way to butcheries and meat joints in the city disguised as beef.

According to police, the unscrupulous meat dealers extract boneless meat from their carcasses which is sold to meat lovers in the city exorbitantly, disguised as beef fillet and other boneless chops.