Police seize over Ksh 200m in fake currency in Kileleshwa

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations officers on Thursday confiscated over 200 million shillings in fake US dollars, euros and pounds in Kileleshwa.

According to a tweet by @DCI_Kenya, the officers were acting on a tip-off and one suspect; 27-year-old Bobby Kariuki Kimani was arrested.

He’ll be arraigned Friday and charged with forgery contrary to Section 367(a)of Penal Code.

Meanwhile, 21 pieces of elephant tusks weighing 72 Kilograms were on Thursday recovered at Alem area in Ripko location, Baringo County and five suspects arrested.

The five who are now in custody are Joseph Kariuki, Joseph Lewalen, Kurkamar Lokoriar, Turu Katikit and Amos Kamarnyang.

They will be arraigned in court this Friday.