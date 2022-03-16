Police service says it has enlisted largest number of officers since 2013

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has recruited 43,248 police officers in the last ten years to increase the number of security personnel serving in the National Police Service (NPS).

NPSC Chairperson Eliud Kinuthia said an additional 5000 officers will be recruited next week in replacement of those who exited the service through national attrition.

Speaking during the official launch of NPSC pre-recruitment and career guidance forums in Mombasa County, Kinuthia said his commission is committed to ensuring in recruiting highly qualified, disciplined and professional new officers ready to serve the country.

“It is our objective to employ officers who will work with us until retirement. This job requires individuals who are ready to serve this great nation. That is only possible with dedication and high level of discipline,” he added Kinuthia in his address to hundreds of youth in Chandaria Social Hall, Tononoka area.

He said the nationwide weeklong clinic has been organized to bridge lack of career guidance among the youth in the country on the work of police officers.

The NPS Chairperson further said the pre-recruitment and career guidance forum will also help stop individuals with indiscipline and other misconduct in the society from joining the service.

“Some of indiscipline cases like drunkenness, disorderly among others being exhibited by few of our officers started in the society, schools and homes from where we usually source our officers. We are doing this to minimize the possibility of recruiting such individuals,” observed Kinuthia.

He said the office of the Inspector General of National Police Service Hilary Mutyambai’s has forwarded 899 disciplinary cases to his commission for action.

“According to findings of our research and development department, some of the indiscipline cases we are handling could be avoided at the recruitment level and that is the basis for us to conduct this clinic,” he stated.

Kinuthia further added that from next year NSPC will use county and regional commanders to conduct career guidance to secondary school students across the country.

“Our regional commanders will provide us with uniformed officers to be with our officers to attend career day events to speak to form three students. This event is for those of you who left secondary school in 2020 and 2019,” he added.

He observed that the career guidance in secondary school will enlighten the students on their journey to joining national police service.

“Our senior officers will be speaking to the students to educate them on the work of police and the education level and the kind of grades that are required for one to be enlisted into the service,” he added.

He assured that next week Thursday’s countrywide police recruitment will be fair and free with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), religious groups and civil society representatives expected to attend as observers.

“These observers will present to the commission their reports of the recruitments. We urge the youth to come out in large numbers and take part in the exercise. We caution them to be wary of conmen and fraudsters soliciting money because our recruitment is free of charge,” he stressed.

He urged the youth to strictly comply with all the recruitment requirements and cautioned the female against indulging in sexual activities that would expose them to pregnancy.

“In our last recruitment exercise we had to send away four trainees who were found to be expectant because expectant mothers are not fit to undergo the rigorous police training,” he revealed.

The participants in the NPSC pre-recruitment and career guidance forum from Mombasa County were drawn from the six sub-counties of Nyali, Kisauni, Mvita, Likoni, Changamwe and Jomvu.

Kinuthia added that he will be touring the other coastal counties of Kwale, Taita Taveta, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu to speak to the youth seeking to join the police service.

Coastal region top security leadership led by the regional police commander Manase Musyoka and Mombasa county police commander Stephen Matu and sub-counties and Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) commanders attended the event.