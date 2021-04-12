Police shooting sparks protests near Minneapolis


A crowd of protesters swelled into the hundreds on Sunday night

Protests have broken out near the US city of Minneapolis after police fatally shot a black man in a traffic stop.

The man has been identified by relatives as 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he was “closely monitoring the situation” and praying for Mr Wright’s family.

Tensions in Minneapolis are high as the trial of the former officer accused of killing George Floyd takes place.

Hundreds of people gathered for the protests in the city of Brooklyn Center on Sunday, where clashes broke out with police.

Riot police fired tear gas at the crowd. Two police vehicles were pelted with stones and jumped on, Reuters news agency reported.

In a statement, the Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers pulled a man over for a traffic violation on Sunday afternoon before determining that he had an outstanding arrest warrant.

They said that when police tried to arrest him, he re-entered the vehicle and drove away.

An officer then shot the driver, who travelled several blocks before he crashed into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Wright’s mother Katie has pleaded for more information.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott said the shooting was “tragic”.

“We are asking the protesters to continue to be peaceful and that peaceful protesters are not dealt with force,” he wrote on Twitter.

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

