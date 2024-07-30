Police smash theft syndicate in Thika, recover assorted stolen goods

Police in Thika have dismantled a theft syndicate and recovered assorted stolen electronic goods, including mobile phones, gas cookers, television sets, and other household items.

During the operation, a youthful businesswoman was arrested in Thika’s Kiganjo Estate, where the stolen items were found in her shop.

Thika West Sub-county Police Commander, Lawrence Muchangi, said they acted on a tip-off from members of the public that suspected individuals were trading the stolen items at the shop.

Among the items recovered were 37 smartphones of different models, 47 buttoned phones, a water dispenser, 14 gas cylinders, welding machines, blenders, six smart television sets, and seven subwoofers, among other items.

One of the smartphones, a Nokia, was identified by its owner, Simon Kamau, who reported it stolen in May 2024 in the Makongeni area.

Commander Muchangi stated that security has been heightened in the town and warned criminals that their days are numbered. He urged residents who have lost personal items to come forward and identify them to build a case and combat crime in the area.

“Mobile phone snatching is still an issue in the town, with criminals operating in cahoots with boda boda operators. They then sell the stolen items to these suspects. We ask residents to be cautious when using their phones along the streets,” he said.