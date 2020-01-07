A police officer and a university student arrested for allegedly breaking into a heavily guarded alcohol factory in Thika, Kiambu County were arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Constable Anastacia Muchugu attached to Thika police station and Ben Kamau Kamande a student at Kenyatta University were arrested on 4th of January this year after they were found ferrying 11 cartons of an alcoholic brand suspected to have been stolen from African Spirits Limited.

The two appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Oscar Wanyaga at Thika Law courts to answer to charges of alleged burglary into a heavily guarded alcohol factory in Thika.

They were arrested last Saturday at a road block in Makongeni and were found in possession of 11 cartons of an alcoholic brand suspected to have been stolen from African Spirits Limited.

The two however did not take plea as investigation officer Pascal Omondi filed an application seeking 7 more days to complete investigations.

According to Omondi detaining the duo would lead to more arrests of their accomplices and recovery of more items as they intended to get a copy of the inventory from Kenya Revenue Authority.

Senior resident magistrate Oscar Wanyaga however quashed the application questioning how the police were guarding the premises without a copy of inventory.

Wanyaga directed that the two suspects be charged in his court within 24 hours failure to which they will be released on a cash bail. The case will be mentioned on the 14th of January.

Meanwhile, police in Ndhiwa Sub County have arrested a 21-year-old man suspected to have defiled and murdered a class four pupil in Kanyamwa Kosewe ward, East Kanyamwa location.

The suspect whose name is still withheld due to the ongoing investigations into the matter was arrested at Luanda B village, in connection with the defilement and murder of the minor, a pupil at Ogomi academy in Ndhiwa Sub County.

Confirming the incident, Ndhiwa Sub County Police Commander Evans Ombui said that the suspect has been arrested and taken to Ndhiwa police Station where he will be arraigned in court tomorrow.

The Officer further said that they have launched a manhunt for other suspects in connection with the defilement and murder of the minor.

Kanyamwa Kosewe Member of County Assembly Nicholas Owaka who visited the police station applauded Ndhiwa Sub County security team for the prompt action.

Owaka called upon the area residents who might have any leading information to the whereabouts of other suspects to come out and give information to police to ensure that all the suspects are arrested and charged.

“We will not allow our daughters and mothers to continue being defiled by these monsters in our region,” he said.

Earlier the area residents held a demonstration to protest the killing of the minor demanding immediate arrest of the suspects.

Meanwhile, four Ethiopian nationals Tuesday appeared in a Chuka court were charged with being in Kenya illegally.

The four, all men were arrested Monday at a traffic police roadblock at Mitheru on the Meru-Nairobi road in Tharaka Nithi County and detained at the nearby Marima Police Station.

The vehicle they were riding in, a Probox was also detained.

When they were brought before Resident Magistrate Mr. John Njoroge, Devano Fikre, Dababa Wajako, Maelefro Tagesse and Emmanuel Abola could neither communicate in English nor Kiswahili and there being no Amharic translator in the court, the magistrate directed that the case be heard on Friday.

However, their Kenyan driver Madi Alio was released on a Sh200,000 bond or a Sh500,000 cash bail.

The vehicle will also remain in police custody as part of the bond terms and the case will be mentioned on January 21 this year.