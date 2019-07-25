Police teargas activists protesting against high power bills

Police Thursday used teargas to disperse a group protesting against Kenya Power in the Central Business District.

The group, carrying ‘Switch off KPLC’ banners marched to Uhuru Park as they demonstrated against what they termed theft by the power firm.

They said they want energy cartels arrested to allow for affordable, accessible and sustainable electricity for every single Kenyan.

The Switch off KPLC group first encountered the police as they made their way from Nyayo House towards City Hall where teargas was lobbed to disperse them.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



They sought refuge at various shops in the CBD but after a few minutes, they continued with the protest as they made their way towards the Supreme Court.

Another scuffle ensued when one of the group leaders, Bradely Ouna, was arrested outside the Supreme Court’s main gate by plainclothes police but was released following the intervention of Central Police Station OCS.

The group accused the police of using excessive force on them yet they had given a notification on their planned protest.