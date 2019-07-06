Police: The late Kabage requested to be rushed to hospital

Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has ordered immediate investigation into the death of prominent businessman, politician and lawyer Karanja Kabage.

In a statement on Saturday, the National Police Service Director of Corporate Communications Charles Owino said Mr Kabage was driving a Land Cruiser along the Southern Bypass from Ole Sereni direction towards Kikuyu when he was involved in an accident Friday night at 9.47pm.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased was driving a black Land Cruiser VX along the Southern Bypass from Ole Sereni direction towards Kikuyu general direction. According to eye witnesses, the vehicle veered off to the wrong side of the road, slowed down, appeared to be making a U-turn before slightly hitting the pavement” read the statement.

A taxi driver came to his rescue and drove him to Nairobi hospital where he had requested to be taken.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



A good samaritan who had stopped by to help accompanied them to hospital in a different car.

“A taxi driver stopped and joined another good Samaritan. The victim requested to be driven to Nairobi Hospital. The taxi driver took control of the Land Cruiser and drove the victim to Nairobi Hospital. They were accompanied to hospital by the good Samaritan who drove in a second vehicle” said Charles Owino.

Also read: Prominent lawyer, businessman Karanja Kabage dies in a road crash

Earlier reports indicated that Mr Kabage may have suffered a heart attack while driving.

The police have called for patience as investigations continue.

“We ask for patience and cooperation as we work to establish the probable cause of death”.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is among leaders who have paid glowing tribute to the late lawyer who had a distinguished career in the insurance sector.

“It is painful to lose a great friend at a time like this. I pray that God will give the family, friends and relatives comfort and fortitude at this trying moment,” the President said.

Kabage is a prominent insurance expert, having served as a director at African Reinsurance Corporation and First Reinsurance Brokers Limited.

He has also served as a board member of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance, National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Labour Advisory Board, Energy Regulatory Authority Commission among others.