Police to prefer assault charges against Governor Sonko

The National Police service now says that they will prefer assault charges against embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, who was arrested Friday over corruption allegations.

In a statement to the media, the Director of Corporate Communications in the National Police Service Charles Owino said the Governor will be charged with assault after he allegedly assaulted a senior police officer during his dramatic arrest at Voi, in Taita Taveta.

“Consequent to these acts of lawlessness against lawful police action, the police will prefer assault and other related charges against the governor,” read the statement.

“During the arrest, he became abusive, unruly and violent in an attempt to resist hence obstructing police officers from the lawful execution of their duties.”

“In the process, he assaulted and injured the senior police officer leading the team and damaged media equipment,” said Charles Owino.

The National Police Service said the Governor will face more charges for being abusive, violent and unruly in an attempt to resist arrest thus obstructing police officers from executing their duty.

The National Police further assured the public that the case against Governor Sonko will be processed in accordance with the law and urged Kenyans to remain calm and not be intimidated by social media messages in circulation.

Sonko was dramatically arrested at Ndii area in Voi sub-county along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway while on his way to Mombasa.

He was nabbed hours after an arrest warrant was issued against him by the office of Director of Public Prosecutions over misappropriation of Ksh 357 million.

Sonko is expected to arraigned in court on Monday after his efforts to secure an anticipatory bail flopped as the high court denied him bail claiming the Governor failed to satisfactorily prove that his constitutional rights have been infringed.