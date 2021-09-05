Police truck rams into residential houses at Maina slum

A police truck on Saturday night rammed into residential houses at Maina slum on the outskirts of Nyahururu town, Laikipia County injuring a ten year old boy.

Area Assistant Chief Purity Mumbi who was among officials who arrived at the accident scene at 8PM said the driver of the lorry lost control of the vehicle that was travelling along Nyahururu – Rumuruti road, veered off the road and rammed into the houses.

Ms Mumbi said members of the public, managed to pull out a 10-year-old boy who had been trapped in the debris.

According to the eye witnesses everybody was in the house at the time of the accident.

Families from the affected houses survived the accident but the boy was left with serious injuries and was rushed to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital in a critical condition.

The lorry from Rumuruti was transporting charcoals and other households items.

The accident, caused massive destructions of the residential houses made of timbers.

Police made a ring around the lorry for fear of looting of items as locals continued to mill around the scene.

Local leaders led by Nominated MCA, Irene Wacuka and area Nyumba Kumi Chair, Macharia Kahwai urged the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) to fix guardrails on the road to avoid such accidents which they said were rampant in the area, in future.

They also asked drivers to be careful while using unfamiliar roads.

The lorry belonging to police driving school department was on Sunday morning towed to Nyahururu police station as investigation commences.