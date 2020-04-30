Interior Ministry Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i says all coats, gear and boots for the National Police Service will be made locally to promote businesses and creating employment in the country.

Matiang’i made the announcement after receiving a donation of jungle green police jackets from the Kenya Association of Manufacturers and the United Aryan Limited (EPZ).

The CS thanked the donors and affirmed the Government’s commitment to continue sourcing materials locally saying police officers’ uniforms will now be made in Kenya.

“We have led from the front and we are going to continue. A while ago, our overall coats used to be imported from China but never again. These coats are locally made and they are warm enough.” He said.

Dr. Matangi hailed the partnerships that the Government has cultivated with the private sector saying hand washing stations, masks and sanitizers donated to by well wishers have been deployed to police stations all over the Country due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To successfully enhance welfare and security, it’s always a partnership between private citizens and the security system. I am happy that people have learnt to say thank you to local security personnel. I was so impressed by those women in Tala who were cooking for our police officers manning the roadblock in that area,” he said.

To continue protecting local manufactures, Dr. Matiang’i said the Government will not back down in the fight against contraband goods.

Interior Principal Secretary Dr. Eng. Karanja Kibicho said the National Youth Service (NYS), who were originally given exclusive rights to source the local fabric and knit the police uniforms in Ruaraka, will be helped out by the private sector in order to speed up the process.

“This week, we signed contracts so that the uniforms will be ready by 30th June 2020,” said the PS.

“As a Government, we are fully behind the Buy Kenya, Build Kenya slogan. We as a Ministry want to consume what is produced in Kenya.” He added.

The Persian blue uniforms are part of the Police Reforms that were instituted by H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta in September 2018 at the Kenya School of Government (KSG) in Kabete, Kiambu County.

Present at the event, was Inspector General (IG) of Police Mr. Hillary Mutyambai.