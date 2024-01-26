Police urge vigilance in the wake of increased GBV cases

Kenyans have been challenged to be more proactive in their relations with authorities as part of efforts to eradicate increased murder cases.

Kiambu Sub County Police Commander Mohammed Badel says members of the public should be on the lookout for danger signs as report such incidents to authorities.

Speaking at the Kiambu Police Station during the Annual Consultative gathering with Police Officers, members of the public, business community and Boda Boda operators, Badel highlighted a reduction in crime in the past year, attributing it to the positive relationship with the public, especially Boda Boda operators, whose image has been positively transformed.

Badel, along with his colleagues, pledged to formulate enhanced security strategies for Kiambu County and neighboring areas.

Kiambu Boda Boda Operators Chairman Peter Ng’ang’a welcomed the rare opportunity to collaborate with security officers and noted improved relations with Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Stephen Wainaina that he said had resulted in swift responses to their calls regarding suspected criminal activities.