Police urged to hasten probe into source of contaminated food

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has directed the police to fasten investigations into the source of the alleged contaminated food that was donated to residents of Gikambura village in Kiambu County.

PS Kibicho said those behind the barbaric act will be dealt with according to the law.

Analysis of samples of the alleged contaminated food distributed to residents of Kiambu County over the weekend is yet to be made public by the government chemists.

However, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho said the investigating agencies should urgently probe the matter which has left vulnerable communities concerned.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In particular, the Interior PS said the police should establish the owner of the vehicle that distributed the food to unsuspecting individuals.

Speaking in Kirinyaga County, Kibicho said that the government has banned independent distribution of relief assistance in the country, instead urged well-wishers to work closely with the local administrators.

Meanwhile, Kiambu County Commissioner Wilson Wanyanga has termed as false allegations social media reports claiming that he had confirmed that the vehicle which distributed the alleged contaminated foodstuffs belonged to area MP Kimani Ichungw’a.

Wanyanga said analysis on samples of the food will be made public once released by the government chemists.

Early this week, Deputy President William Ruto and Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah distanced themselves from the said food donations that caused an uproar on social media on Monday.