Police vow crackdown as war on drugs intensifies in Mombasa

The War on drugs intensified in Mombasa on Wednesday after a multi agency security team carried out an operation to smoke out suppliers of hard drugs and sellers of illicit brew owing to the unprecedented rise of the illegal business in the Coastal city.

The team composed of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI), National Police Service, local administration, and National Authority for campaign against Alcohol and drugs abuse(NACADA).

The two-weeks crackdown dubbed Rapid Results Initiative(RRI) spear headed by Mombasa county commissioner, Gilbert Kitiyo targets hard drugs sellers and eradication of illicit brew across all the six Mombasa sub counties.

“For a very long time, we have been dealing with consumers of the drugs forgetting that we have kingpins in the drugs selling business, this round, we are going to smoke them out of their hideout and the law will take its course,” said Kitiyo.

And in a rare scenario, the tough talking Kitiyo, announced that he is in possession of a bunch of names of individuals listed as the main drug peddlers in Mombasa, warning that before the crackdown ends, they will be arrested and arraigned in court.

“We have done mapping and we have names of the main drug peddlers, and this time they have nowhere to hide,” Kitiyo reiterated during a public gathering attended by all security apparatus in Mombasa at Majaoni center, Kisauni.

Authorities believe Mombasa, the largest port in East Africa, has become the capital of a new drug trafficking route. Heroin from Asia and cocaine from Latin America is believed to transit through Kenya, before heading to Europe.

“This is a war that we must win, there is no time to sit and watch the youthful generation waste their lives in drugs,”Kitiyo added.

On Tuesday several illicit brew dealers were arrested during the crackdown that is set to end on March 22,2020.

Kitiyo said the government will revoke licenses of alcohol sellers located near schools. He termed the areas as hotspots for selling drugs to learners therefore threatening their future.

NACADA coast Chairman George Karisa also warned that the port city is on the verge of losing control of the vice that has derailed the productivity of the youth in the region.

“We have over 10,000 drug abuse cases of Heroin in Mombasa county alone, Kisauni is leading with over 5,000 while Mvita is second with at least 3,000 heroine users, this number should not be taken lightly, if we are not careful, the situation may get out of hand,” warned Karisa.

Data from NACADA indicates that Mombasa has the highest number of more than 300,000 who abuse at least one substance which amounts to 34 percent of its population followed by Lamu with 32,492- 32 percent of its population.

