Police zero in on criminals posing as boda boda operators

Police have identified criminals who have been masquerading as boda boda operators and snatching phones and handbags from pedestrians in Nairobi.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, says the criminal elements are on their radar and will be arrested soon.

He was speaking during a meeting with the national chairman of the Bodaboda Safety Association of Kenya, Kelvin Mubadi and boda boda leaders from various sub-counties in Nairobi.

The meeting was called to deliberate and improve the partnership between police and boda boda operators in the running and regulation of the sector.

In other such incidences, the criminals rob other riders then use get-away motorcycles to escape.

Kanja urged genuine boda boda operators to be on the lookout and single out criminal elements among them who may attempt to taint the image of the sector.