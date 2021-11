A court in Mombasa has jailed four Kenyan police officers for the death of a British National Alexander Monson nine years ago.

The four; Naftali Chege, Charles Munyiri, Ismael Baraka, and John Pamba will now serve jail sentences of between nine and15 years for manslaughter.

The police initially said Monson had died of a drugs overdose but an inquest in June 2018 found he had died from a head injury. Toxicology reports showed he had no drugs in his system at the time.