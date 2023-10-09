Polio vaccination campaign enters day 3

The second round of Polio vaccination campaign entered day three on Monday after the virus was declared active in Garissa County, especially within the refugee camps.

The 5-day drive which started on 7th October and runs until 11th October 2023, is ongoing in 10 high-risk counties of Mandera, Wajir, Tana River, Lamu, Kitui, Machakos, Kiambu, Kajiado, Nairobi, and Garissa.

The Ministry of Health wants to reach 3,119,158 children under 5 years of age across the counties.

However, children under 15 years in Fafi and Daadab Sub-Counties as well as all refugee camps in Garissa County will receive the doses.

The 2nd of the third planned vaccination rounds follows polio outbreak confirmation in Garissa in June this year.

The Ministry surveillance system further detected an additional two Polio cases, bringing the total number to eight.

“As we enter the third day of Round 2 in the Polio Vaccination Campaign, dedicated teams across the country are working tirelessly to reach our vaccination targets. Their efforts are bolstered by the invaluable support of our partners in this crucial endeavor to protect our children’s health” said MOH on X.

The first round from 24th to 28th August, 2023 in Kiambu, Kajiado, Garissa and Nairobi achieved an impressive 104.2pc coverage of the target population across four counties.

Parents have been urged to ensure their children receive all the required vaccine doses to prevent further polio outbreaks.

The process begins with the birth dose and continues with additional doses at 6 weeks, 10 weeks, and 14 weeks.