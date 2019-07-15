Polio vaccination campaign targeting 2.6mn children continues

A five-day polio vaccination campaign was launched at the weekend in Tana River County targeting about 84, 658 children who are below five years old.

Launching the campaign at Bondeni village in Galole Sub County Tana River County government, Chief Officer for health, Mr. George Kase who was representing the Executive Member for Health, Ms. Mwanajuma Hiribae said “we are targeting a total of 84, 658 children from all over this county whereby 23, 644 are from Galole Sub County 33, 703 from Bura Sub County and 27, 311 children from Tana Delta Sub County”.

He urged the parents to ensure that all their children, who are below the age of five years, are immunized against this deadly disease.

“Make sure all your children below five years receive this vaccination, adding that health teams will be moving from house to house while others will be stationed in hospitals, schools, Madrassas, churches, and others in transit areas,” Kase added.

The countrywide polio immunization campaign will be conducted in 11 counties, which are considered to be high-risk region for the deadly polio virus.

The vaccination is targeting a total of 2, 635, 714 children from these eleven counties.

These counties are; Nairobi, Lamu, Tana River, Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Kilifi, Turkana, Mombasa and Isiolo.

