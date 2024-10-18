Polio vaccine is safe, MoH reassures ahead of another drive

Parents and caregivers have been advised to promptly seek medical attention at the nearest health facility

The Ministry of Health which is gearing up for another round of oral polio vaccination campaign next month has reassured the vaccine is safe and effective.

This follows complaints raised by a section of parents and caregivers over the just concluded polio vaccination campaign.

In a statement health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa noted although the reports are under investigation by a team of experts, common side effects such as rash, fever, irritability, vomiting, fatigue, diarrhoea, headaches, or muscle pain are normal.

“During the recent polio campaign, the Ministry of Health received few reports indicating side effects in some children. Common side effects may include rash, fever, irritability, vomiting, fatigue, diarrhoea, headaches, or muscle pain. The Ministry would like to reassure parents and caregivers that, while these mild reactions can occur, the polio vaccine is generally safe and effective” she said.

The Ministry of Health early this month successfully conducted a polio vaccination campaign targeting 3,712,323 children under the age of 10 in nine counties following the confirmation of the polioviruses in Turkana, Nairobi Counties and the Mbale region in Uganda that borders Kenya.

The counties included in the campaign were Busia, Bungoma, Trans-Nzoia, West Pokot, Turkana, Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, and Kajiado.

The second phase is scheduled to run from November 9 to 13, and the government is urging Kenyans to get their children vaccinated to prevent the further spread of the virus and protect them from the disease.

“We also wish to assure parents and caregivers who have reported side effects that these reports are being thoroughly investigated by a team of experts in accordance with the national Guidelines for Monitoring, Reporting, and Managing Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI)” she assured.

In case of any side effects parents, guardians, and family members are advised to report to their nearest health facility for appropriate management and documentation

“ As the MoH plans to conduct the 2nd round from 9th to 13th November 2024, we encourage parents, guardians, family members to avail their children for vaccination as we aim to kick polio out of Kenya,” she added.

The ministry has also given a new USSD code to report severe cases.

“In the event that a child experiences severe symptoms, we urge parents and caregivers to promptly seek medical attention at the nearest health facility, where a qualified healthcare provider will review the child or report through USSD *271#,” Barasa said.

EXPLAINER: What is polio

Polio is a disabling disease caused by the poliovirus that can lead to paralysis and, in some cases, may be life-threatening. While there is no cure for polio, it can be effectively prevented through vaccination.

Kenya provides polio vaccinations routinely to all children at various intervals including at birth, at 6 weeks, at 10 weeks and at weeks.

Additionally, vaccination campaigns are carried out in high-risk areas once polio cases are confirmed, to prevent further spread of the virus and protect children from the disease.