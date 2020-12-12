Political campaigns end midnight ahead of Tuesday mini polls

Candidates have until midnight to conclude their campaigns ahead of the five mini polls to be held on Tuesday.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission-IEBC had set the campaign period for the by-elections to commence on October 15 and cease on December 12 at midnight, 48 hrs before the poll day.

The by-elections are to elect a new MP in Msambweni constituency, new MCAs in Kahawa Wendani in Nairobi county, Kisumu North and Lake view in Kisumu, Dabaso in Kilifi and Wundanyi/Mbale wards in Taita Taveta County.

IEBC says all polling stations and tallying centers will be fumigated today ahead of the vote. In Msambweni, IEBC Returning Officer Yusuf Abubakar says training of the last batch of 450 poll officials ahead of the by-election will end Saturday.

He said the two-month campaign period had been without chaos, and assured the 69,003 registered voters of their security.

Abubakar said the poll will be conducted in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Two horse race

The main contenders in the race for Tuesday’s mini-poll are ODM party flag bearer Omar Boga and independent candidate Feisal Bader.

They are not leaving anything to chance and holding up to seven campaign meetings in a day and even attending every community event to woo the voters.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Kwale counterpart Salim Mvurya are leading the campaigns in the by-election which has been billed as a two-horse race.

Joho accompanied by Boga traversed Ukunda and Kinondo wards and urged the people to come out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right to vote in the by-election occasioned by the death of area MP Suleiman Dori in March.

Boga is a former Bongwe-Gombato civic leader and Bader is a former personal assistant to the late MP.

Also in the race are Charles Bilali (Independent), Marere Wamwachai (National Vision Party), Hassan Mwakulonda (Party of Economic Democracy), Mahmoud Sheikh (Wiper Party) and Khamis Mwakaonje (United Green Movement) and Mansury Kumaka (Independent).