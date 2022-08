Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance is warning its members who are seeking to shift their allegiance to the Kenya Kwanza that they risk losing their seats. In a statement the coalition is warning that no party has invoked the process of separation and in the event that one shifts allegiance the law will take its course. According to the political parties act a political party is at liberty to quit a coalition six months to a general election or three months after the election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...