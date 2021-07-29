Political Dialogue: Kenya and Israel agree to invest in joint efforts

Kenya and Israel have agreed to invest in joint efforts on security issues, innovation, and cyber security, as well as continued cooperation in coping with COVID-19 and providing health training in general.

The two sides also agreed to progress and widen development support, including holding a dedicated Development Dialogue, to advance the Sustainable Development Goals and to progress President Kenyatta’s Big 4 Agenda.

They agreement came during the 4th Political Dialogue meeting between the two countries, in a virtual format, headed by the Kenyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary, Amb. Macharia Kamau, and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director General, Amb. Alon Ushpiz.

In a statement Wednesday, the delegations discussed a full range of bilateral matters, including development, economic, and legal cooperation, implementation of pending agreements, and collaboration in International Organizations.

Israel informed that their Ambassador to the African Union (AU) presented his credentials to the African Union Commission (AUC) on Wednesday July 21, 2021.

The Political Dialogue is an important opportunity for both Kenya and Israel to discuss bilateral issues at a senior level, and promote the special relations between the countries.

Both sides agreed to widen the economic cooperation between the two countries, leading up to the Joint Trade Committee to be held in Jerusalem on November 2021.

The dialogue underscores the strength of the special partnership between Kenya and Israel, which is based on shared goals and common interests, as well as a long history of friendship and admiration.

Both countries agreed to continue coordination on the topics discussed, and look forward to further advancing these issues at the next Political Dialogue.