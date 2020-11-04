Political gatherings banned as Govt reviews COVID-19 control measures

The Government has reviewed measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Country following a surge in numbers during the month of October.

Speaking during the 13th State Address on COVID-19, President Uhuru Kenyatta acknowledged October as a tragic month after over 15,000 new cases and approximately 300 deaths were recorded.

“October has gone down as the most tragic month in our fight against COVID-19,” the President said.

In the new measures announced at State House Wednesday evening, President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended all political gatherings and rallies for a period of 60 days commencing Wednesday 4th November saying, “Those intending to hold meetings will do so in town halls in complete observation of COVID-19 protocols. Those attending must be limited to one third sitting capacity of the hall.”

President Uhuru called on fellow leaders to stand out and be counted saying, “We have failed completely as leaders, holding meetings without masks, without observing social distancing, we will take action against anyone who doesn’t observe what we agree here regardless of who they are.”

The Nationwide curfew was also extended to 3rd January 2021 and will be enforced from 10pm to 4am.

Bars and entertainment places that have been open to the public will now close at 9pm daily. Hotel, restaurant operators whose establishments sell alcohol were also urged to do all that is necessary to enhance COVID-19 protocols

The President further ordered Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries to scale down in-person engagements and instead hold virtual meetings.

On the same note, all Government officers who are over 58 years will work remotely with the exemption of those who serve in critical sectors.

Directions on religious gatherings will remain unchanged, while capacity in weddings and funerals will stand at 100 people.

The President also called on Counties to maintain isolation facilities in a state of preparedness for continuous as well as build capacity for health workers.

He said if there is an upsurge of cases in a particular county, localized lockdowns and movement restrictions to stem the spread of the virus can be instituted.

Uhuru further said a special enforcement force, comprising of the national Police Service, National Government Administration Officers and supplemented by the County Government Inspectorate Units will be formed to jointly enforce compliance to Covid-19 protocols.

He said the Government will not hesitate to shut down markets, public transport places in a bid to ensure safety of citizens. The president calling on the private sector to partner with the Government in a campaign dubbed “No mask no service”.

The President said the new measures are not an attempt to lock down the Country once again, but were informed by advice from the National Security Advisory Committee, the National Emergency Response Committee with the concurrence of the Sixth Extra-ordinary Session of the National and County Governments in light of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases.

He noted the Country had made significant progress in managing the virus but Kenyans had gone back to their carefree lifestyle, ignoring COVID-19 protocols with reckless abandon.

Uhuru said the rate of infection has considerably gone up after the he re-opened the economy saying it was unfortunate that some Kenyans are propagating the narrative that the virus is a thing of the past.

The President said once the Government is satisfied that the curve has dipped and that Kenyans are willing to embrace personal responsibility, he will not hesitate to review the measures once again.

In the second phased re-opening, President Kenyatta had allowed bars to resume operations until 10 pm and extended the curfew for a further sixty days with an adjustment of effective hours to between 11 pm and 4 am. The president also announced an increase in the number of guests attending funerals, weddings, mosque and church services.