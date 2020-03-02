Political leaders pay tribute to late politician Nginyo Kariuki

Preparations for the funeral of renowned businessman and politician Nginyo Kariuki are in high gear ahead of the burial on Tuesday at his Tigoni home in Kiambu County.

Nginyo an influential businessman passed away last week after ailing for quite some time.

Political leaders from across the Country have eulogized the late Nginyo terming him as a passionate and dedicated leader who put the interest of the Country first before his personal interests.

Led by Kiambu Governor Dr James Nyoro they said Nginyo was a selfless man who even after failing to win a Parliamentary seat after several attempts remained principled and focused.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



They said Mzee Nginyo was an icon who stood for the rights of the common mwanachi and indeed when he was a member of opposition party FORD K during the initial stages of the multi party democracy.

Nginyo stood firm and championed for the ideologies of the party until he formed The Party of National Unity which later became TNA and propelled President Uluru Kenyatta to State House in the 2013 general elections.

Amani National Congress Party leader Hon Musalia Mudavadi who was accompanied by a host of other key leaders during Sunday’s Requiem Service said Mzee Nginyo was a man of compassion and a man whose legacy should be written in the hearts of many Kenyans for the good deeds he did for this Country.

Mudavadi said Mzee Nginyo is a good example of the experienced leaders that this Country will miss citing his patriotism as a key element that made him interact with Kenyans from all walks of life.

Most of the leaders who spoke during Sunday’s service at the Late Mzee Nginyo’s home in Tigoni dwelt so much on the need for the Country’s leadership to ensure that the war against corruption is won and they pledged their support for President Uhuru Kenyatta in his quest towards eradicating the vice.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula and Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo emphasizing on the need for President Uluru Kenyatta to centre his legacy on cleaning up this Country from the cancer of corruption and ensuring that he leaves behind a united Kenya.

Other Leaders present were former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula, Nominated Senator Zipporah Kittony, Murano’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata, Limuru MP Peter Mwathi, Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, West Pokot Senator Samuel Phoghisio, Former Murano’a Senator Kembi Gitura and First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.